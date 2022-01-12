HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House has approved a new congressional district map that will establish new districts for the next decade to adjust to the census findings.
State Rep. Seth Grove, chairman of the House State Government Committee, says minor changes were made to the original map and hails this one as a "true citizen's map."
"Now, we are one step closer to having congressional districts drawn by the people, not by politicians," Grove said.
The map approved was similar to one drawn by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt, Grove said.
"People look at their communities differently, so trying to draw a map that accommodates the political concerns that you hear raised in the General Assembly and the concerns raised by the public about how they view their areas and how they would like to see districts run in their areas and then balancing that against the legal requirements, it's almost an impossible conundrum," Holt said.
And not everyone is on board. The vote to advance it to the Senate was split on party lines.
Gov. Tom Wolf expressed his concerns about the current map. His press secretary told WFMZ he is using the redistricting principles established by the Redistricting Advisory Council to guide his review.
House Democrats say their side was not consulted on changes before it was voted on.
Holt says the map is now out of her hands, but hopes tweaks are made as it advances.
"Hopefully the concerns being raised about the map will be addressed as it moves through the Senate process and both sides will feel like they've been heard and it will have a bipartisan product," Holt said.
A redistricting map for state Senate districts is still in the works and is facing scrutiny as well.
Both maps will have to be approved by Wolf.