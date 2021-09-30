HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials acknowledged Thursday the increasing challenges this school year has uncovered, including the significant shortage of school bus drivers.
"The need for bus drivers isn't something we can fix overnight," said Noe Ortega, the state's secretary of education.
"Throughout the commonwealth, we currently have a little over 42,000 school bus drivers, which is the lowest number of licensed CDL school bus drivers the commonwealth has had in the past five years," said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers.
In mid-October, PennDOT will temporarily open CDL skills testing appointments on Mondays so that more people can schedule tests. Officials are also appealing to current CDL holders who may be looking for a job or extra cash.
Some federal funding can be used to address transportation issues, officials said.
"I know it can be frustrating to our students and parents," Ortega said. "School leaders are working incredibly hard to address these needs."
Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary, said the state is also encouraged by news that Pfizer has submitted information for review when it comes to vaccinating children ages 5-11.
She said more than 400 schools are enrolled in a federally funded COVID-19 testing program, which is part of the state's mitigation efforts.
"The screening testing program is one part of the COVID mitigation strategy that also includes, of course, vaccinations, physical distancing, facilities improvements, face coverings, and hand hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus and keep students learning in the classroom," Beam said.
Right now, the state has no plans to mandate vaccinations for the education community, but it wants to focus on access to the vaccine.