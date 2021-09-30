HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials are trying to help school districts across the state facing a shortage of bus drivers.
The heads of the departments of Education, Health and Transportation held a news conference Thursday to discuss the state's strategy for keeping students in the classroom amid the pandemic.
To help with the bus driver shortage, school districts can use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to reimburse parents or guardians to drive their students to and from in-person school, officials said.
PennDOT is also doing its part to get more bus drivers on the road. The department is reaching out to about 375,000 drivers who hold a commercial driver's license (CDL). They'll be telling the drivers about the immediate need for drivers, and how they can get the correct endorsements for a school bus license, officials said.
PennDOT will also temporarily expand its days of operation to offer CDL skills testing to include Mondays for four weeks, starting Oct. 18, to make the process more convenient for potential drivers.
State officials also urged Pennsylvania districts to prepare for the anticipated approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids.
"It's not too early to schedule a vaccine clinic in November in anticipation of federal approval for kids between 5 and 11," said Alison Beam, acting health secretary.
Districts are encouraged to contact local vaccine providers to schedule on-site vaccination clinics, Beam said.
In response to a question, Beam said the state is not considering mandating vaccines for teachers or school staff, and is just focused on getting students access to the COVID-19 vaccine, when available.
Health officials also encouraged schools to take advantage of the free, federally-funded COVID-19 testing program, which can be opted into at any time.