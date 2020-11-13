HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania continues to shatter its record for daily coronavirus cases.
State health officials added more than 5500 cases Friday. It's the highest increase yet. Pennsylvania has now recorded more than 254,000 cases of the virus.
Officials also added 30 more deaths. That raises the state's death toll to more than 9,200.
2,196 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
More than 2.5 million people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,028 cases among employees, for a total of 35,018 at 1,144 facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,052 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 13,315 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.