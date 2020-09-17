HARRISBURG, Pa. - The state's total number of cases is approaching 148,000.
State health officials reported 933 cases Thursday. That's up from the more than 770 reported Wednesday.
Of Thursday's cases, Philadelphia and Allegheny County each saw an increase of 83 cases. Centre County reported 88 more cases, while York reported 24 more cases.
10 more deaths were also reported statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 10 and September 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases. There were 24,529 test results reported to the state Department of Health through 10 p.m. Wednesday. The results represent the total number of tests administered.
1,721,275 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.