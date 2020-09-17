HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has asked a federal judge to keep pandemic restrictions on crowd size in place while they iron out a legal battle.
Recently the judge ruled that many of Governor Wolf's pandemic shutdown orders are unconstitutional.
But Shapiro's office, which is representing Wolf in an appeal, says lifting restrictions on crowds could result in deaths from the coronavirus.
Shapiro also says that other federal judges, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, have upheld Wolf's orders.