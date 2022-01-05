HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of the return of one of the biggest events in Pennsylvania all year, officials remind you to think about the risks of going.
"There's no substitute for personal decision-making," said Russell Redding, the state's secretary of agriculture.
In an interview with 69 News, Redding said with no mask requirement and no health screening ahead of time, people thinking of going back to the Pennsylvania Farm Show should screen themselves.
"Take a moment, think about your own circumstances, those in your family who may be vulnerable or colleagues, and really decide whether this is the year to be there," said Redding.
Redding pointed out new and improved air ventilation, wide aisles and fewer pinch points at the farm show complex. That's the result of a $21-million renovation since the last farm show two years ago. He said COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be offered this year, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available, but Redding is still asking the public to think about their health and safety.
"We're very proud to host it and to be back live," said Redding, "but that should not be interpreted as we are not aware of the world in which we're working and the environment we're living and the public issues of health and safety, they're top of mind for all of us. We do want anybody who considers coming to the farm show to ask themselves is this the year to go? Is that a risk I want to assume?"