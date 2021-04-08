President Joe Biden says he will do everything in his power to protect the American people from gun violence.
The president announced a series of executive actions that seek to deal with the issue. Chief among them - requiring background checks for the purchase of gun kits or individual parts used to create what's called a ghost gun.
Shapiro says the state's largest gun show operator from Lehigh County agreed to stop selling the parts for that reason.
Also subject to more background checks are pistol stabilization braces.
Gerard Stezelberger with Relic Hunter in Coplay says the braces were created for disabled veterans. Stezelberger says the executive actions are political, will do nothing to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, and limit legal gun owners' rights.
He says the country would be better served by stricter gun crime prosecution.
"If you had a fear that you were going to go to jail for the rest of your life or had to be an expectation of the death penalty [if you shot somebody with a firearm], yeah I think it would cut way down," Stezelberger said.
Other actions by the president include calling for a national red flag law to prevent access to guns by people in crisis and to financially bolster violence intervention programs in communities.