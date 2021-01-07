By now we've all seen the images of people wreaking havoc in the US Capitol.
"To be clear this was domestic terrorism, to be clear a number of people broke the law and now it's our job and our federal prosecutors' job to hold them accountable," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Shapiro says his office is partnering with the FBI to assist on the state level. He says anyone with tips should contact the FBI.
"We're doing our best to work as quickly and diligently as we can, we want to get it right. It's going to require a lot of work, but we're prepared to do that work," Shapiro said.
As this newest legal issue is just beginning, Shapiro hopes another one has come to an end with the formal certification of the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.
Pennsylvania's electoral votes were challenged in the wee hours of Thursday morning. In the end, Congress could not go through with the objection and the state's 20 electoral votes were counted, after what has been a long legal battle with numerous voter fraud claims in the past few months. Shapiro hopes that is now behind him, and his office can focus on this latest task at hand, and begin making arrests.
"I would just say, stay tuned there is more to come," Shapiro said.