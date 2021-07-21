HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday the state intends to sign an agreement with opioid distributors as well as Johnson & Johnson intended to deliver up to $26 billion to states to address the opioid crisis.
The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention, Shapiro said.
The agreement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids, also requires significant industry changes.
Shapiro says the agreement would resolve the claims of both states and local governments across the country, including the nearly 4,000 that have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts.
Following Wednesday’s agreement, states have 30 days to sign onto the deal and local governments in the participating states will have up to 150 days to join to secure a critical mass of participating states and local governments, Shapiro said. States and their local governments will receive maximum payments if each state and its local governments join together in support of the agreement.
Pennsylvania was one of the lead states in negotiating the deals and intends to sign them, Shapiro said, making Pennsylvania local governments eligible to participate.
Pennsylvania’s share will be distributed among the Commonwealth and local governments pursuant to an intrastate allocation agreement, Shapiro said. Pennsylvania stands to receive a maximum combined payment of approximately $1 billion for full participation across both agreements.
Under the agreement, the three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years. Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years, Shapiro said.
The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.
Each state’s share of the funds was determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the impact of the crisis on the state–including the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, the quantity of opioids delivered–and the population of the state, Shapiro said.
The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen to establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, which Shapiro says would eliminate blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
The distributors would be required to use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies. They would need to terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
The orders require the three distributors to prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders and to prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
Senior corporate officials would be required to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids and to fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
The company would not be able to to lobby on activities related to opioids and would need to share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
Shapiro says the settlement comes as a result of investigations by state attorneys general into whether the three distributors fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders and whether Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.
Last year, overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, a nearly 30-percent increase over the prior year, Shapiro said. In Pennsylvania, overdose deaths increased to 5,172, meaning an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died of drug overdoses each day.
From 2017-2020, 16,897 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to drug overdoses.