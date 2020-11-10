Pennsylvania has again broken its record for daily coronavirus cases.
State health officials reported more than 4300 new cases Tuesday. That's the highest single-day increase yet.
Pennsylvania's total caseload now stands at more than 238,000.
Officials also added 62 deaths, raising the state's death toll to more than 9,000.
1,827 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.
There are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes, and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826 at 1,118 facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 13,036 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.