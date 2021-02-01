HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse claims hasn't been advertised as required, so the necessary voter referendum can't happen for at least two years.
The Department of State issued a news release Monday calling it "simple human error" and apologizing. It said the mistake was discovered late last week. As a result, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is leaving her job.
"I've always believed that accountability and leadership must be a cornerstone of public service," Boockvar said. "While I only became aware of the mistake last week, and immediately took steps to alert the administration to the error, I accept responsibility on behalf of the department."
Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers in two successive two-year sessions before going before voters in a referendum as the final OK. That was expected to occur during the May 18 primary, but now the second round of legislative votes is delayed until at least 2023.
"The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates and legislators, and I join the Department of State in apologizing to you," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice."
Wolf called on victim advocates, including Berks County state Rep. Mark Rozzi and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to "keep up this fight. Your voices still must be heard."