HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania will soon publicly track any malfunctions with voting machines.

The state has reached a settlement with election security groups, who filed a lawsuit in 2019 over issues with the ExpressVote XL machines that were used in Northampton County and other areas.

Security groups wanted to prevent the use of the machines in Pennsylvania, but state officials defended their certification of the system.

Under the settlement, counties will be required to publicly report problems with the voting machines.

It takes effect this November and lasts through 2028.