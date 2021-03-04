Canine brothers Buddy and Beanie have their dog license bought by owner Bruce Loch.

However, the state Department of Agriculture says the revenue from the mandatory dog license fees is down 11%. After years of having a bulk of its fines and penalty fees moved to another department, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is out of money.

"We need action now, without it more puppy mills will crop up. Dogs will be sick without a warden to be their eyes and ears," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading.

He stresses dog license fees pay for dog wardens.

Vet Mary Jane McNamee calls them a canine's first line of defense, as wardens inspect the more than 3,000 licensed state kennels.

"Their initial report aids in the prosecution of abusive kennel owners and prevention of further suffering of their care," she said.

The funding gap is taking its toll. 19 counties don't have a dog warden. This includes Montgomery and Lancaster. Lancaster is known as the puppy mill capital of the state.

Reading wants legislators to increase the yearly dog license fee from $6 to $10 and from $31 to $49 for lifetime licenses.

Democratic State Senator Judy Schwank of Berks County has introduced a bill to do so.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.