Canine brothers Buddy and Beanie have their dog license bought by owner Bruce Loch.
However, the state Department of Agriculture says the revenue from the mandatory dog license fees is down 11%. After years of having a bulk of its fines and penalty fees moved to another department, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is out of money.
"We need action now, without it more puppy mills will crop up. Dogs will be sick without a warden to be their eyes and ears," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading.
He stresses dog license fees pay for dog wardens.
Vet Mary Jane McNamee calls them a canine's first line of defense, as wardens inspect the more than 3,000 licensed state kennels.
"Their initial report aids in the prosecution of abusive kennel owners and prevention of further suffering of their care," she said.
The funding gap is taking its toll. 19 counties don't have a dog warden. This includes Montgomery and Lancaster. Lancaster is known as the puppy mill capital of the state.
Reading wants legislators to increase the yearly dog license fee from $6 to $10 and from $31 to $49 for lifetime licenses.
Democratic State Senator Judy Schwank of Berks County has introduced a bill to do so.