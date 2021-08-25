BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania's head of agriculture rolled up his sleeves Wednesday in Bucks County to highlight the state's efforts to reduce food waste and hunger.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding helped volunteers harvest fresh produce at Carversville Farm Foundation in Buckingham Township. Carversville recently joined the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System.
Through the program, participating farms help supply the state's charitable food system.
Redding said the pandemic magnified the issue of food insecurity in Pennsylvania. He said that's made the PASS program especially important.
"It puts food in the hands of our neighbors who need it. But from our perspective it also directly ties the agriculture community in to serving and satisfying that need," Redding said.
More than 165 farms in the state have signed up for the PASS program.
Redding said more than 16 million pounds of food have been donated to the state's charitable food supply.