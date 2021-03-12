HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania acting secretary of health will be issuing an order requiring vaccine providers to make best efforts to schedule all vaccination appointments for people in phase 1A by March 28.
Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement in a news conference Friday afternoon.
"To assist them in achieving this goal, we will be providing greater visibility into their future allocations. This will allow them to schedule appointments with confidence in having sufficient supply to keep those appointments,” Wolf said.
The 1A group includes health care workers, people who are 65 years old or more, and people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions.
Wolf said the state will begin to prepare special vaccine initiatives aimed at using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to inoculate people in law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, and meat processing agricultural workers. Wolf said the state is still working out the details of the special initiatives.
The announcements come after President Joe Biden pledged Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1.
More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state, according to the state Department of Health. More than 1 million people are fully vaccinated, with more than 72,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older are vaccinated. More than 62,000 residents of skilled nursing facilities are fully vaccinated.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,074 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 961,456. The state reported 40 more deaths Friday.
1,494 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.