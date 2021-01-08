HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania announced changes to its vaccine distribution plan Friday.
The first phase has been further defined to identify specific health care providers, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news conference. The list of providers includes physicians, dentists, chiropractors, pharmacy technicians, and health professions students and trainees.
Phase 1B is now a significantly larger group of people that includes people age 75 and older, those with significant health issues and essential workers, Levine said. The list includes food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, grocery store workers, and public transit workers.
The latest update to the state's vaccination plan also creates a Phase 1C, which is those people age 65 to 74 and people with high-risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, hearth conditions and pregnant women, and those essential workers not included in Phase 1A or B. The phase also includes other essential workers, such as elected officials and those who work in finance.
When more vaccine is available, anyone who was not previously covered and is age 16 and older will be vaccinated in Phase 2.
The revised plan as posted on the department’s website includes a comment form for all interested parties to provide input for the department to consider.