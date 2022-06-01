It's not every day that Special Olympics athletes in Pennsylvania get to pack up and head to another state to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games.
In fact, it only happens every four years.
"Last four years ago, and it was in Seattle, before that it was in New Jersey. And this year, it's in Orlando, Florida," said gymnastics coach Casey Skoglund.
Skoglund says the athletes have to qualify by getting a gold medal at their most recent state games. That was back in 2019 for these competitors. They waited three long years to find out if they were randomly picked to represent Team PA.
"It's really quite an honor for these kids. And it's so much fun," Skoglund said.
"I'm really stoked to see what's going to happen. You know, can't wait," said softball player Daniel Hogan.
Hogan says he's been preparing for months.
"Been doing a lot of work. And now, everything getting fit since March, I feel really proud of all the accomplishments I've been able to do. Since you know, getting picked for nationals. It's an honor," Hogan said.
He says he's excited. But some other athletes are starting to feel the pressure.
"Kind of nervous about Florida. Fun and hot. Very hot down there!" said one athlete.
The athletes, their families, and coaches will head to Penn State before flying down to Florida to represent Team PA in the Special Olympics USA Games.
"We're ready to come down and give them a fight of our lives," Hogan said.