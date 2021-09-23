Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s attorney general is suing to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s claims that he was cheated.

Multiple election officials have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate committee.

Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump’s claims.

The suit also says granting the subpoena’s request for voter information would violate a person’s constitutional right to privacy.

