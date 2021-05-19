Two separate ballot questions seek to limit a governor’s emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers.
The unofficial results with about 71% of precincts across the state reporting show both are leaning "yes" with about 53% of votes each.
That would end a declaration after 21 days, and give lawmakers the sole authority to extend or end a declaration at any time with a simple majority vote.
Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.
Wolf, a Democrat, and his emergency disaster director have called the proposals reckless, political and a threat to a functioning society if it prevents a fast and wide-ranging response to increasingly complicated disasters.
Republicans have accused Wolf of fear-mongering and said that the framers of the constitution never intended for a governor to hold so much power to suspend regulations, order mask-wearing and businesses and schools shut down.
The Legislature did not hold hearings on the measures, and they may end up in court if voters approve them because their effect is in dispute.
Republicans claim the governor cannot order shutdowns without a disaster emergency in effect. Wolf disagrees, saying a governor’s authority during a public health emergency rests on separate public health law and is unaffected by the ballot questions.
Republican lawmakers across the country are reeling in emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.