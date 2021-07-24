HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners adopted a resolution to expand Sunday hunting.
The Board is now urging the General Assembly of Pennsylvania to repeal the prohibition on Sunday hunting in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The board says expanding Sunday hunting will serve as a means of boosting the economy and provide income for wildlife management.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners reports a decline in hunting participation over the past several decades and a decline in the number of licenses sold.
Section 2303 of the Game and Wildlife Code currently provides limited Sunday hunting opportunities within the Commonwealth. The board hopes to expand Sunday hunting and recruit new hunters.
Sunday hours could effectively double the number of hunting days for youths during the school year by offering additional Sunday hunting opportunities.
The board also says expanded Sunday hunting opportunities have the potential to provide economic benefits to rural areas and businesses by increasing money spent by hunters on lodging, food, gas and other incidental items.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners believes expanded Sunday hunting opportunities could effectively generate $629 million in additional spending and create 5,300 new jobs, resulting in $18 million in additional sales and income tax.