11-27-19 Deer hunt - hunting.jpg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners adopted a resolution to expand Sunday hunting. 

The Board is now urging the General Assembly of Pennsylvania to repeal the prohibition on Sunday hunting in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The board says expanding Sunday hunting will serve as a means of boosting the economy and provide income for wildlife management. 

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners reports a decline in hunting participation over the past several decades and a decline in the number of licenses sold.

Section 2303 of the Game and Wildlife Code currently provides limited Sunday hunting opportunities within the Commonwealth. The board hopes to expand Sunday hunting and recruit new hunters.

Sunday hours could effectively double the number of hunting days for youths during the school year by offering additional Sunday hunting opportunities.

The board also says expanded Sunday hunting opportunities have the potential to provide economic benefits to rural areas and businesses by increasing money spent by hunters on lodging, food, gas and other incidental items.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners believes expanded Sunday hunting opportunities could effectively generate $629 million in additional spending and create 5,300 new jobs, resulting in $18 million in additional sales and income tax. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.