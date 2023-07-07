HARRISBURG, Pa. - Funding for school vouchers is a hotly debated topic, which is now front and center with the passage of the Pennsylvania state budget.

$100 million was allocated in the proposal. Not anymore. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced he would line-item veto it in order to get the Democratic-led House to approve it. Now, he's accused of flip flopping after running on the promise of supporting school vouchers.

"I think he's a typical politician, he was doing whatever he wanted in order to win," Joe Vichot, Chairman of the Lehigh County Republican Committee, tells 69 News.

Shapiro is getting national attention for it. In an op-ed the Wall Street Journal's editorial board called him a "sell out."

Vichot believes the education of children across the Commonwealth will now be hindered.

"We have plenty of money for school funding, there's never an end to increasing school funding," he says. "It's the education that's a problem and they never address public education and the quality in order to improve the likelihood of low-income residents."

But, Rep. Pete Schweyer, (D)-District 134, who chairs the Education Committee, says the problem is lack of funding.

"Chronic under funding of our public schools has left fewer teachers in the classroom, fewer resources in our schools and that's not going to be fixed by taking $100 million or some number they are talking about, taking it out of the state and away from our schools," he says.

Schweyer says he can't speak on behalf of Shapiro and his previous support for the voucher system but believes this debate has become yet another polarizing topic pinning Democrats against Republicans. He says he's trying to have bipartisan discussions in his committee on ways to improve education overall.