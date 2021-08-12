Unemployment is not good news, but, Pennsylvania is hoping to help link up workers with businesses looking to hire.
PA CareerLink says what we're seeing is not a labor shortage, but a labor indifference, so people are either not returning to the same jobs, retiring, or choosing not to work.
Thursday is Get A Job Day, and several events are being held around the region.
PA CareerLink is holding a Lehigh Valley event starting at 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Union Boulevard in Allentown.
In Berks County, the event will be held at PA CareerLink in the 1900 block of Kutztown Road in Reading, in the Shops at Hiesters Lane.
Each event has things like resume workshops and mock interview sessions, and lots of resources for those looking for a job.
PA CareerLink is encouraging anyone with federal unemployment benefit programs to come to the event, as those benefits are set to expire at the beginning of September.