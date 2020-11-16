HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania jumped by more than 9600 in just two days.
State health officials say nearly 5200 of those cases were recorded Sunday. More than 4400 cases were added Monday. That raises the state's total to more than 269,000.
Officials also added 51 more deaths.
2,440 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 531 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6-November 12 stood at 9.6%.
The latest numbers come as Philadelphia announced more restrictions, including a ban on indoor gathering.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 9 and November 15 is 366,285 with 35,355 positive cases. 43,106 test results were reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 13 and 60,982 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 14.
More than 2.5 million people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,141 cases among employees, for a total of 35,915 at 1,158 facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,070 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 13,527 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.