EMMAUS, Pa. - "Isn't it nice when someone makes you feel good about who you are?" said Mister Rogers during an episode of his Mister Rogers' Neighborhood show.

Spreading kindness was the ethos of Fred Rogers, a Pennsylvania native and America's favorite neighbor.

It's a spirit served by Emmaus's Margo Cottone of David's Italian Market.

"What does being kind mean to you?" I asked her.

"Showing love, showing compassion, showing empathy, you know, non-judgment," she said.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year, a code Mister Rogers often used.

"1-4-3 means I love you. I'm weeping. I cry all the time," Cattone said to a customer while checking her out.

In a posthumous ode to America's most avuncular figure, Pennsylvania is encouraging residents to share acts of kindness and good deeds, using the hashtag 143DayinPA.

Emmaus Drug Store employee Steve Kuhns says he recently made a special medicinal delivery to an elderly customer.

"I got to know her on a very, she's very nice friends now," Kuhns said.

"And on an off-day on Saturday, which we normally don't deliver, I delivered to her because I knew she needed it."

It's an authentic helpers high, as studies show pleasure centers in the brain are boosted with the positive emotion of being kind.

"The Kindness Project name, specifically, was created around the kindness coming from the community," said Jenae Holtzhafer, whose The Kindness Project supports foster families.

Since 2016, with the kindness from the community, donations to her nonprofit have helped 1,400 foster kids in 25 counties.

"I think kindness is really just doing as much as you can to make sure that other people around you are having a good day. It's really thinking about how you can make the world a better place," she said.