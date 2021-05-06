Early-education advocates in Pennsylvania are trying to find a way to build a stronger child care system through the American Rescue Plan.
Start Strong PA and the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children held a virtual call Thursday for child care providers and the families they serve.
They're trying to get feedback on all the challenges schools, daycare owners, and families still face amid the ongoing pandemic.
"COVID has really thrown a whole new wave of just emotional distress on these kids. We had a fire drill this week, and the sound of the actual alarms was traumatizing, because they hadn't heard it enough," said one caller.
Thursday's feedback will be used to inform funding recommendations to the Wolf administration for the $1.2 billion the state is expected to receive from the federal government.