HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is making some changes to programming at state parks and forests amid the surge in coronavirus cases.
The Department of Natural Conservation and Resources says park exhibits will be closed, and indoor programming has been canceled.
Outdoor events will be limited to 20 people or less.
Officials say out-of-state visitors will be required to cancel overnight reservations if they're unable to honor Pennsylvania's updated testing and quarantining mandate.
The news comes as state officials announced new gathering restrictions statewide. Gatherings of more than 500 people indoors are prohibited, while gatherings of more than 2,500 people outdoors are prohibited.
The state also issued a stay-at-home advisory Monday, meaning residents are advised to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.