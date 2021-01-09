HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 9, that there were 10,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.
According to officials, there are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 8, there were 273 new deaths reported for a total of 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
There are 68,275 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, officials say.
There are 3,367,593 individuals who have tested negative to date.
According to reports, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,791 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,543 cases among employees, for a total of 67,334 at 1,492 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 9,365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 20,545 of our total cases are among health care workers.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
According to officials, through Jan. 8, 223,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Please note that this does not include vaccine administered through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.