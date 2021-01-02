HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 2, there were 9,253 new cases, in addition to 7,714 new cases reported Friday, January 1 for a two-day total of 16,967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 657,292.
According to officials, there are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, December 31, there were 236 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 1 there were 25 new deaths reported for a total of reported for a total of 16,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
7 additional deaths have been confirmed by the Berks County coroner.
Officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
According to officials, there are 56,876 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,289,508 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,151 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,812 cases among employees, for a total of 63,963 at 1,476 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 9,004 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 19,400 of our total cases are among health care workers.
Pennsylvanian hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Officials say through Jan. 1, 128,800 doses of the vaccine have been administered.