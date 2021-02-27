HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 27, there were 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 929,697.
According to officials, there are 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 403 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020, officials say. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 26, there were 132 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Officials note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
Officials say vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27:
- 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,307,725 doses total through February 26:
- First doses, 88 percent (1,621,102 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)
- Second doses, 51 percent (686,623 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)
Officials remind mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
According to officials, there are 110,412 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,876,216 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,835 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,059 cases among employees, for a total of 79,894 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties, officials say.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,435 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 24,770 of our total cases are among health care workers.