HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 6, there were 3,930 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 865,604.
There are 3,041 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of that number, 644 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, officials say.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
According to officials, as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 5, there were 157 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Officials make note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
According to officials, through Feb. 6, 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.
Out of that number, 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 962,079 of the first doses will have been administered.
1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 265,930 of the second doses will have been administered.
Through Feb. 5, 1,228,009 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Of that number, there are 696,149 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 265,930 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
The math results in 1,228,009 doses administered to 962,079 people.
All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.
Officials say a commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.
There are 99,461 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,688,185 individuals who have tested negative to date.
According to officials, in licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,192 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,468 cases among employees, for a total of 76,660 at 1,554 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 23,731 of our total cases are among health care workers.