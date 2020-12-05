HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 5, that there were 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.
This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. The state says, of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Officials say the trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%, according to officials.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 27 and December 3 is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 4.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 4, there were 149 new deaths reported for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state reminds that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 22,150 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
According to officials, there are 2,911,640 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,135 cases among employees, for a total of 45,987 at 1,327 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 6,931 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 15,455 of our total cases are among health care workers.