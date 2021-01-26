HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania continues to administer vaccines amid a limited supply.
Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam talked about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania and the many challenges that are ahead amid a limited supply of doses from the federal government in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Vaccine providers have administered vaccine to 605,633 people, including 473,449 people who have received their first dose and 132,184 who have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated, according to a news release by the governor's office.
Pennsylvania will receive 143,275 first doses of vaccine and 137,625 second doses of vaccine this week, bringing the total doses the commonwealth has received to more than 1.5 million total doses of vaccine. Federal institutions and Philadelphia are receiving and administrating their own doses, which are not included in the state’s totals.
Information on the vaccine, including the state’s vaccine plan, COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, a vaccine provider map and vaccine distribution data can be found on the state Department of Health website.
“Pennsylvania has not received enough doses to vaccinate the number of Pennsylvanians who need it, and that’s frustrating to all of us,” said Gov. Wolf.
“It is incredibly disappointing that the national vaccine supply is extremely limited, because states rely on the federal government to get the vaccine. My administration is fighting to make sure Pennsylvania gets our fair share of doses," Wolf said.
Wolf said he is meeting with other governors Tuesday afternoon to see how Pennsylvania could administer the vaccine faster and more efficiently.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are ready for the vaccine,” said Acting Secretary Beam. “We ask for patience as the amount of the vaccine in Pennsylvania and the nation is limited. We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach. This way we can make sure the most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now.”
PEMA is working with the Department of Health and county emergency management partners to ensure that county plans will be ready to execute as vaccines become more readily available, according to the governor's office. Needs for planning or vaccine event support vary widely across the state.
“Like many people, we look forward to the day that we have sufficient COVID vaccine doses for everyone who wants one,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “When that day comes, PEMA and our federal and county partners will be ready to open vaccination clinics that meet the needs of the diverse communities across the state.”
The update on vaccinations comes as the state reported 4,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 812,495. The state reported 219 more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 20,883.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15-January 21 stood at 10.5%.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,100 since the end of September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,663 cases among employees, for a total of 73,551 at 1,530 distinct facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 10,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health website.
Approximately 22,349 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.