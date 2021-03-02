Tensions are running high for many who qualify to get the vaccine right now, but can not find an appointment, but help is on the way with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
"Let me be clear, in the short term this does not solve the major problem facing vaccination efforts across the country, there is still not enough to meet the current demand," said Pennsylvania Senior COVID Advisor Lindsey Mauldin.
However, the supply of doses coming into the state is slowly increasing.
"The state has been allocated more than half a million doses in the last week, that's a big step in the right direction," Mauldin said.
And doses should continue to increase. President Biden had a big announcement of his own.
"Two of the largest healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the world that are usually competitors are working together on the vaccine. Johnson and Johnson and Merck will work together in the production of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine," Biden said.
President Biden says this merger of companies making the one-shot vaccine means every adult who wants a vaccine will get one sooner.
"This country will have enough vaccine supply, I'll say it again, for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said.