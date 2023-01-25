The 911 emergency system leads six goals set by Pennsylvania's county commissioners for 2023.



CCAP, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, promotes the interests of the state's 67 counties. This week, CCAP is meeting in Harrisburg with elected state officials and staff members to advance its goals.



"We're here to work with the state legislature to address how our priorities can be met," Northampton County Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said Wednesday from Harrisburg.



Counties deal with human services, run prisons and courts, and handle elections, among many duties. Much of county funding comes from the state. CCAP is trying to help shape the conversation in the state capital in how dollars are spent.



"We have the same problems across all 67 counties," Vargo Heffner said. In addition to funding for upgrades to 911, CCAP is focusing this year on broadband access, election integrity, mental health funding, mental health problems in prisons and the needs of children with behavioral problems.



County needs cross political boundaries, Vargo Heffner, a Democrat, said.



"We have a very unified message from Democrats and Republicans," she said.



New Gov. Josh Shapiro is a former Montgomery County Commissioner, so Vargo Heffner said he may be sympathetic to CCAP's goals.



"We want to get a jump-start with the new administration," she said. "We have to make sure county priorities are recognized. It's not a shell game with numbers, this is about real people and real needs."



The diversion of mentally ill people to prisons is a costly problem, Vargo Heffner said.



"More and more mentally ill people are filling our prisons," she said. CCAP advocates for assessing a person's mental competence before they are incarcerated.



State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh County, is an advocate for mental health issues, Vargo Heffner said, and CCAP will be working with him on its goals.



"We need to be partners with the legislature," she said. CCAP gives the counties a bigger voice with Pennsylvania elected officials than they would have individually.



Vargo Heffner represents CCAP's District 6, which covers Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Lancaster, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.