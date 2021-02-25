The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied the appeal of a woman convicted of killing her boyfriend in Monroe County.
After a jury trial in March 2019, Barbara Rogers was convicted of third-degree murder after shooting and killing 32-year-old Steven Mineo in their Coolbaugh Township apartment in July 2017. Police say Rogers told them after the shooting that Mineo asked her to kill him because he was having issues online with a cult.
She was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.
Rogers appealed her sentencing, saying the sentence was too harsh, and that the trial court did not properly consider the mitigating factors of her military service and her bi-polar disability when deciding her sentence.
In its opinion, Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the sentence. The trial court considered the "unusual" circumstances of the killing, including Mineo and Rogers's involvement with a cult, the nature of their relationship, and the parties’ use of alcohol and other substances on the night of the shooting, according to the superior court's opinion. The trial court also considered her military service and her mental health history when weighing her sentence, according to the opinion.
Rogers had also said in her appeal that the trial court should have allowed a charge of involuntary manslaughter to go to the jury. In its opinion, the state superior court said the evidence presented at the trial would not have reasonably supported such a charge.
Rogers said the trial court should not have denied her motion to suppress the statements she made to police on the night of the shooting. Rogers claimed she was highly emotional and lacked proper sleep during the interviews with police, and she and Mineo had been drinking for hours before the shooting.
In its opinion, the state superior court said Rogers executed Miranda waivers on July 15, 2017, that were "voluntarily, knowingly, and intelligently made," and that there was no evidence of police coercion, intimidation, or deception during the interviews. There was no evidence to suggest that Rogers was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time she executed the Miranda waivers, according to the state superior court opinion.