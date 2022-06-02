mail-in ballot generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state court is agreeing in a ballot-counting lawsuit with the campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

In the decision, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ordered counties Thursday night to count the ballots in question. However, her decision could be reversed, depending on what the U.S. Supreme Court does in the coming days on a separate case.

McCormick and Oz are in the midst of a statewide recount over a margin of roughly 900 votes separating them in the May 17 primary.

