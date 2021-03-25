More and more people are getting vaccinated, and the light at the end of the tunnel looks closer every day.
But even as more people are getting their shots in Pennsylvania, cases are up. The number of cases reported since the pandemic began surpassed 1 million Thursday.
The state's positivity rate as well as hospitalizations are starting to rise again too.
"Makes me incredibly concerned. And then I see behaviors that make me very concerned, people are letting their guard down," said Chrysan Cronin, the director of public health at Muhlenberg College.
"People are getting impatient, antsy and tired, and many have just decided I'm not doing this anymore so they are engaging in risky behaviors that are spreading the virus again, I think we'll see this continue to increase in the weeks to come," Cronin said.
She and other health experts say potentially more contagious variants could also be a factor.
Northampton County has one of the higher vaccination rates across the state. Its positivity rate jumped from 7.2 to 8.8 percent over a week. Cases also rose, and hospitalizations went up.
In Lehigh County, COVID hospitalizations are slightly down. Cases are up though, and the positivity rate jumped from 6.5 percent to 8 percent.
"I think it's multi factorial. I think it has a lot to do with behavior, variants, and I think people are getting tired of wearing masks, it's been a year now. Now is not the time to let up," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chief of infectious disease at Reading Hospital, where COVID hospitalizations are up.
She says the faster people are vaccinated and the less the virus spreads from person to person, the odds of a variant not being protected by vaccines will go down.
So, for now, continue masking, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.