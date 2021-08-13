HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases are surging in Pennsylvania.
State health officials say more than 8900 new virus cases were reported over the past seven days.
Daily case numbers have doubled since late July, but they remain far below the single-day high of 13,000 in December.
The state averaged 834 COVID-related hospitalizations per day in the past week, a big jump from the previous week's average of 556.
Daily deaths from the virus are also starting to tick up after dropping to almost zero earlier this summer.
16 new deaths were reported Friday.
COVID-19 vaccinations continued to tick up slightly during the past week.
64 percent of all adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated.