HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to jump in Pennsylvania.
There were nearly 12,000 new cases reported in the last seven days. That's up more than 2,000 from the week before.
Daily hospitalizations in the past two weeks jumped from a daily average of 834 to 1,181.
Deaths from the virus continue to tick up. 22 more deaths were reported Friday. Last Friday, 16 new deaths were reported. The state's death toll stands at 28,040.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.
Still, new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths remain a fraction of what they were during the wintertime surge.
5,051,076 people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,954 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,796 cases among employees, for a total of 88,750 at 1,603 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,538 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health website.
Approximately 29,888 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. As of Thursday, 64.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, the CDC says.
5,861,445 people are fully vaccinated, with 20,935 vaccinations administered Thursday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department said it continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.
People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.