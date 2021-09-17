HARRISBURG, Pa. - It appears Pennsylvania's summertime resurgence of coronavirus cases will extend into the fall.
State health officials reported more than 24,000 new cases over the past seven days. That's up more than 4,000 from the previous week.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 stood at 9.1%.
Virus cases have risen steadily since bottoming out in late June.
2,337 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Another 44 Pennsylvanians died from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's death toll to nearly 29,000.
Almost everyone who has been hospitalized with COVID or died from the virus were unvaccinated.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 75,451 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,142 cases among employees, for a total of 91,593 at 1,621 facilities in the state. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,053 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the state Department of Health website.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12.5 million total vaccine doses, including 62,605 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
6.1 million people are fully vaccinated, with 35,370 vaccinations administered since Thursday and a seven-day moving average of more than 16,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.