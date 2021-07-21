HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fulton County's voting system has been decertified for future elections.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid informed the Fulton County Board of Elections that she decertified the county’s voting system because it was subjected to a post-election review by a third party in violation of Pennsylvania’s Election Code, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
“I have a statutory obligation to examine, evaluate and certify electronic voting systems,” Secretary Degraffenreid said in a July 20, 2021, letter to the county. “These reviews include verifying that the voting system conforms to federal and state law and any regulations or standards regarding confidentiality, security, accuracy, safety, reliability, usability, accessibility, durability, resiliency, and auditability.”
Earlier this year, Fulton County officials allowed a company, Wake TSI, to access certain key components of its certified system, including the county’s election database, results files, and Windows systems logs. The county officials also allowed the company to use a system imaging tool to take complete hard drive images of these computers and other digital equipment, according to the news release.
“These actions were taken in a manner that was not transparent,” Degraffenreid said in her letter. “As a result of the access granted to Wake TSI, Fulton County’s certified system has been compromised and neither Fulton County, the vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, nor the Department of State can verify that the impacted components of Fulton County’s leased voting system are safe to use in future elections.”
The third-party access to Fulton County’s voting system undermined the chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems, according to the Department of State.
The unauthorized access prevents the vendor from affirming that the system continues to meet state and federal certification standards, according to the news release.