HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday in Berks County and in the Lehigh Valley.

An easterly wind is forecasted to transport smoke from a large wildfire in southern Nova Scotia that will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Wednesday, according to a news release from the state DEP.

The areas in the state expected to be affected are:

The Philadelphia area, which includes the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia;

The Lehigh Valley-Berks area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton; and

The Susquehanna Valley area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher, according to the state DEP.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use;

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

For more information, visit DEP, EPA’s AirNow, Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Air Quality Partnership, or Air Quality Partnership of Lehigh Valley-Berks.