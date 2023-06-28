The hazardous air from the Canadian wildfires is, once again, blowing our way.

In Pittsburgh Wednesday, a haze hung over the city's skyline.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced that a Code Red air quality alert issued Wednesday will continue Thursday.

The haze that impacted the Lehigh Valley area in a limited way Wednesday could worsen a bit Thursday as those conditions move eastward.

The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range. However local conditions could be Code Purple throughout the day, the DEP said.

On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

In Code Purple conditions, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania, the DEP says.