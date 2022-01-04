HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health released information Tuesday on two different treatment options for people who test positive for Covid-19.
One option is an injection or infusion and the other is an oral antiviral pill.
Both have received emergency use authorization and are shown to reduce the risks of serious complications from the virus.
The department says these only seem to work on people who have mild symptoms from Covid-19 and must be taken at the first sign of infection.
"Monoclonal antibodies target the spike protein on the outside of the virus and they need to be given as an injection or infusion whereas the oral antivirals pills, they can be taken and target different parts of the virus lifecycle," said Dr. Ryan Bariola, MD, Infectious Diseases Director, UPMC.
Doctors say these treatment options don't replace Covid vaccines. They stress the antibodies don't work the same way vaccines do.
Health officials say getting vaccinated and boosted is your best protection from getting seriously ill.