HARRISBURG, Pa. - The processing timeline to for teacher certifications is decreasing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Thursday that processing timelines for In-State Level I certificates have been reduced by approximately 10 weeks.

The Department also launched a new feature on its website to improve transparency and responsiveness in the educator certification process. The certification “clock” will show the length of time needed to process a certificate once all required information is submitted.

The online clock shows that, as of Thursday, an educator can expect their certification to be processed in the following timeframes:

In-State Level I Certificates: 2-4 weeks

Level II Certificates: 4-6 weeks

Add-On Certificates: 1-3 weeks

Emergency Certificates: 2-4 weeks

The new processing timelines reflect an approximate 10-week improvement in response time since last year for In-State Level I Certifications, a media release reports.

Changes to the Certification page include breakdowns on common topics that educators are searching for; condensed and updated frequently asked questions; a step-by-step guide and instructional YouTube video for first-time users; and more.