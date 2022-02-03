HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is raising the alarm to bring awareness to a growing issue at blood banks.
The Central Pennsylvania Blood bank said there is a decreasing number of volunteers regularly donating blood, which has led to a shortage in blood supplies.
“The critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation is still a major concern as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate. An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider giving blood.”
Many patients who have major surgeries will need a blood transfusion to replace blood lost during their procedure. Blood transfusions are also used for patients who have serious injuries from car crashes or natural disasters, and people with illnesses that cause anemia, like leukemia or kidney disease, will often receive blood transfusions, the department said.
Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States. The type of blood most commonly requested and used by hospitals is type O, according to the department.
Type O blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type, which is why it is often used in emergencies when there is not enough time to determine a patient’s blood type.
There are five major blood donation centers in Pennsylvania:
To donate blood, make an appointment with a local blood bank or visit an upcoming blood drive in your community. All blood types are needed to make sure there is a reliable supply for patients. Most individuals are eligible to donate blood in Pennsylvania if they are:
In good health,
16 years old or older; and
Weigh a minimum of 120 pounds.
The department created a webpage to provide more information about blood donations in Pennsylvania.
For more information on blood donation, visit the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov.