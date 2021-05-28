HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry says moving to a new computer system next month will make the process easier and smoother for those who are unemployed.
Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier says it's a "less wonky" version of what they use now.
Users will be able to update their information in real-time. She says that way employees will be able to resolve issues quicker because they'll have immediate access.
Programs that will transition to the new system are:
Unemployment Compensation
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
Extended Benefits
Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation
Trade Readjustment Allowances
Berrier says the new system will be similar to what people typically use to pay utility bills online.
It's set to go live on June 8.