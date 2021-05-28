Unemployment claim form

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry says moving to a new computer system next month will make the process easier and smoother for those who are unemployed.

Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier says it's a "less wonky" version of what they use now.

Users will be able to update their information in real-time. She says that way employees will be able to resolve issues quicker because they'll have immediate access.

Programs that will transition to the new system are:

Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Extended Benefits 

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation

Trade Readjustment Allowances

Berrier says the new system will be similar to what people typically use to pay utility bills online.

It's set to go live on June 8.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.