HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is urging residents to file their taxes as soon as possible to protect themselves from tax refund fraud and identity thieves.
Officials said Friday tax filing season is prime time for criminals to target Pennsylvanias with schemes aimed at stealing their personal information.
“We want Pennsylvanians to be aware of these fraudulent tactics so they can take steps to protect themselves. It’s important to know the warning signs so that you won’t become a victim of these scams,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
Tax refund fraud often starts when cyber criminals steal personal identifiable information from a taxpayer, or a tax professional hired to prepare a client’s tax returns. These scams may involve threatening phone calls, deceptive letters sent through the mail and realistic looking phishing emails or texts. Sometimes these fraudulent messages focus on the recipient’s tax returns and refunds.
Once thieves have their hands on a victim's information, they can request a tax refund as part of filing the fraudulent return, and then will take steps to divert the refund to a bank account they control.
Officials said there are several ways residents can protect themselves this tax season: approach suspicious links and attachements with caution, protect accounts using multi-factored authentication, look for imposters posing as a government entity or an official business and not falling for high pressured tactics, such as the criminal threatening the taxpayer with criminal charges if they don't comply with their requests.
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department’s state-only filing system available at mypath.pa.gov.
The Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that it has a Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit dedicated to assisting victims of identity theft and combating tax refund fraud.
If you are a victim of identity theft or discover a fraudulent Pennsylvania personal income tax return was filed using your identity, please contact the Fraud Detection and Analysis Unit by emailing RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov.
For more information on ways to protect yourself, visit Revenue's Identity Theft Victim Assistance webpage. You can also find further information about protecting yourself online at PA.gov/Cybersecurity.