WEST READING, Pa. - Health care leaders in Harrisburg are joining in the conversation about recent hospital capacity issues amid rising COVID cases.
"New COVID cases are way up, they're 30 percent higher since Thanksgiving. Almost 1,050 new patients and 190 in the ICU," said Rob Shipp, with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
Those numbers are statewide. And the recent concerns by Berks County and EMS officials after several area hospitals went on "divert status"- meaning patients with non-life-threatening conditions were advised to be taken elsewhere - that's also a statewide issue.
"The divert status, that's been happening across different areas of the state, not just exclusively in south central Pa. or Berks County," Shipp said.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, which advocates for hospitals, is keeping an eye on things.
The state Department of Health says it's started bi-weekly meetings with hospital and EMT staff in different regions of the state to address a variety of concerns, including capacity and staffing.
"We are still seeing nurses graduate and we need them to graduate but it's also the respiratory therapists, x ray therapists and all that help take care of us," Shipp said.
Health care officials are urging the public to take steps to safeguard yourself and your family through vaccines and using primary care and urgent care when possible.